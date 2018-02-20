Jacob Zuma has been hailed as the ultimate chess master, going as far back as his years in the struggle. As he desperately clung to power, he managed to outmanoeuvre his opponents… until now. After days of emergency meetings between the ruling party’s top officials, the ANC National Executive Committee finally resolved to recall Zuma from the highest office in the country. But with the looming threat of an ANC- backed no-confidence motion in parliament and an early morning raid on the Gupta compound, it seemed Zuma was backed into a corner. Then late Wednesday evening, he finally resigned. Carte Blanche tracks this developing story.

Producer: Graham Coetzer

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender