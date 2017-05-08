Zuma: The Final Straw?

He was invited to give the key-note speech at one of the ANC’s tripartite alliance partners’ Workers day rallies in the Free State. But instead, embattled President Jacob Zuma was forced to abandon his moment in the spotlight. Booed, heckled and whisked away in his motorcade, workers attending the Cosatu rally rejected him, demanding that he step down as the country’s commander in chief. As the pressure mounts, Carte Blanche asks: what’s really keeping Zuma in power?

Producer: Johann Botha

Presenter: Bongani Bingwa