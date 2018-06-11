Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has admitted that the public health system is ‘seriously distressed’ and confirmed that many medical posts are vacant, despite an ‘avalanche of patients’. But in the face of the human resource crisis, scores of newly qualified young doctors are sitting at home unemployed. Carte Blanche challenges the Department of Health about the planning, policies and processes that are failing the young doctors whose training has cost tax payers millions of rands, and whose lives now depend on their deployment.

Producer: Mart-Marie Faure

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender

Researcher: Laura Byrne