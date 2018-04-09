In the years that Nelson Mandela languished in Robin Island, it was Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who took up the mantle, leading the struggle against apartheid from the front. A fearless leader, political activist and a towering figure in South Africa’s history – this is how millions of South Africans will continue to remember mam’ Winnie, who passed away earlier this week, after a long illness. As tributes pour in from around the world, Carte Blanche celebrates the life of an icon who was regarded as the “mother of the nation”.

Producer: Graham Coetzer

Presenter: Claire Mawisa

Researchers: Sinethemba Nogude and Siniketiwe Hlanze