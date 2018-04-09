“The leadership on Robin Island was… not subjected to the violence we were subjected to and if you have done that, if you were picking up the bodies of the children on June the 16th, 1976 – I can’t pretend I suddenly woke up the following day, prayed to God and I was this angel, and I forgave. It was a battle, it was a process. It is still a process” – Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. The late struggle icon and political activist Nomzamo Winifred Madikizela-Mandela tells her story, in her own words.

Producer: Mandy Jacobson