Wind Farms

South Africa’s Renewable Energy (RE) programme was lauded as one of the most successful internationally. It attracted billions in direct foreign investment, with renewable energy plants being built in some of the most desperately neglected parts of the country. Thousands of jobs in construction and manufacturing were also created. Now, with major delays in the fourth phase of the programme, the entire future of renewable energy in South Africa, hangs in the balance. Carte Blanche investigates.

Producer: Liz Fish

Presenter: John Webb