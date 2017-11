Western Cape dam levels are at a 100-year low and Cape Town is set to run out of water very soon. Thousands of tourists and holiday makers are expected to descend on Cape Town for the summer holidays, putting added pressure on the City’s already limited water supply. The provincial government now says it has plans in place to curb the water shortage, but is it too little too late? Carte Blanche follows this developing story.

Producer: Liz Fish

Presenter: John Webb