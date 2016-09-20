Water Overuse: Our Self-inflicted Demise

About two years ago I departed with two other adventurers on a three month expedition from the source of the Vaal River to the Mouth of the Orange River by kayak. The goal was to create awareness around the quality of our national water supply, and to spread the message that it is not too late to do something about it.

Little did we know that we had kicked off our expedition at the beginning of one of the most severe droughts to hit South Africa.

Along the way we met many people passionate about conservation of our most precious resource—water. We visited schools and held various talks, reaching thousands with our message. We did this all while repeatedly dragging our boats over empty river banks. Back then the Vaal River did not flow into the Orange River, because South Africa had used up all the Vaal water before it got there.

A few days after passing Augrabies Falls we abandoned the kayaks and transformed the expedition into a 4×4 overland trip because there was simply not enough water left in South Africa’s largest river to allow for our passage. We used the tidal flow into the Orange River to paddle out into the ocean on our last day. That was two years ago.

This past weekend we had our first proper rainfall on the Mpumalanga Highveld since the expedition. It is not nearly enough to fix the current water crisis, but at least it gives us a bit of a breather.

I fear that rain is the only thing that can save our country from a massive disaster in the short term. Yet in the long term, we are doomed.

Two years ago the first warning flags of the drought were waved. Only a few weeks ago did Gauteng declare drastic water restrictions, while sucking the rest of the country dry to satisfy its needs. Irrigation farmers that still have water are using their centre-pivot sprinkler systems in the middle of the day. As far back as 2005 Eskom was using approximately 292 million cubic metres of water for the year. Today, Eskom keeps the lights on by supplying us with electricity at a cost of more than one litre of water per kilowatt-hour.

People only become worried about our water has been when it runs out. Now that we are expecting good rain people will stop worrying again. We will continue increasing our consumption of water and growing our water-hungry economy until the next drought. At that time we will run out of water again—but then the situation will be more severe.

We are already tapping Lesotho dry to feed our economy. Our neighbours to the East (Swaziland and Mozambique) contend with a meagre trickle of water that flows into their rivers after South Africa has drunk its fill.

I now believe that it is too late. History shows that we will never change behaviour or systems to consume less per capita and to ensure our long term survival. We are doomed to continue consuming and over-consuming until we have sucked all our resources dry. When that happens Southern Africa will spiral into a state of anarchy. We are running headlong into a self-inflicted demise. We deserve what is coming.

Written by Franz Fuls, Environmental Journalist and Adventurer