The ability to speak is something many of us take for granted, but for those who have had strokes, accidents, throat cancer or been diagnosed with motor neuron disease, voice loss can be a devastating reality. Robotic machines such as the one used by Stephen Hawking have helped the voiceless communicate, but they sound impersonal and generic. Now researchers are creating unique, personalised voices for those who can’t speak for themselves.

Producer: Laura Byrne

Presenter: Claire Mawisa