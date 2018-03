Value Added Tax will be increased to 15% from 1 April 2018. Some say it’s a necessary step to keep the economy on track, but others blame it squarely on State capture and corruption. The big question is: with the majority of South Africans living below the poverty line, how will the poor compensate from their already empty pockets?

Producer: Sophia Phirippides

Presenter: Nhlanhla Sehume

Researcher: Siniketiwe Hlanze