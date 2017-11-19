8 Ways To Up Your Online Privacy

1. Encryption is Key
While there are those working hard to overcome the encryption barrier, experts say there’s still value to encrypting sensitive information whenever possible. So what is encryption? In simple terms, it takes text and scrambles that text into unreadable code that can’t be read by anyone else without a password or key. Below is an example of an encrypted sentence:
ORIGINAL TEXT
Keep things private through encryption.
ENCRYPTED TEXT
EnCt245a360779f2b48d72f6d5243ec78e01601770f2e45a3607-79f2b48d72f6d5243pEG3GUmdMwBIR7yvDlrCIEf1pJLy4tpzA-sFyUVi25FSmp53/Sv9Iu9gjWAzy+LgepJFpJHYgIwEmS
2. Password Protection
While surveillance groups will most likely not rely on your passwords to gain access to sensitive information, it’s still good practice to keep your accounts well protected with strong passwords. Make use of a password manager to not only store your passwords, but help generate random passwords for your accounts.
3. Two-Factor Authentication
Two-factor authentication is also a must when it comes to keeping things secure. This means that, whenever you sign into an account, a separate code is sent to your mobile phone which you have to enter before gaining access to the account. Sites including Gmail (and other Google sites), Apple, Facebook and Twitter all offer two-factor authentication and it’s easy to set up.
4. Keep Things Updated
In most unwanted surveillance cases, a known security flaw within a certain program or service is used. Therefore, it’s crucial to always update all software whenever a new software update is available.
5. Anti-Virus is Your Friend
It’s one of the most basic methods to keep your system safe, but so many people still don’t have anti-virus on their computers and smart devices. A reliable (and updated) anti-virus program can serve as a first line of defence. Most good anti-virus programs are free to download, so get it installed today.
6. Location, Location, Location
You probably have a multitude of apps on your mobile devices. Chances are, they’re tracking you right now. Yes, apps love knowing your exact location and, if you’ve enabled location tracking for that app (willingly or not), it could pose a security risk. Fortunately, addressing this issue is simple. Just go to Settings and disable location services for all apps.
- How to for Apple devices: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT203033
- How to for Android devices: https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/3467281?hl=en
7. Think Before You Click
The next time you receive an email with an attachment, ask yourself if it can be trusted. The days of simply opening up any attachment are long gone. If you don’t know the sender, avoid opening the attachment. If the attachment comes from someone you know, give them a quick call to verify that they did indeed send you the attachment as email addresses and names can be mimicked.
The same rule applies to websites. Don’t just click on random links and images. In many cases, access to your data can be gained by making use of malicious code hidden within an attachment or link. The moment you click on that link or open that attachment, you essentially open the door for them and invite them in to come and take a peek. When in doubt, throw it out or check it out.
8. Go Offline
For extremely sensitive information, it’s better to keep it offline entirely. Also never upload any sensitive information to a public hosting service. Rather save everything sensitive on a USB flash drive and encrypt it.
Sources: Electronic Frontier Foundation, Harvard Cybersecurity