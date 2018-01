In an in-depth interview, former Trillian executive, Bianca Goodson lifts the lid on the inner workings of the Gupta empire, revealing how Gupta-linked companies planned to siphon billions from State-owned enterprises. Goodson also opens up to Carte Blanche about the secret life of a whistle-blower – the fear, anxiety and depression associated with speaking up.

Producer: Graham Coetzer

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli