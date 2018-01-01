Trevor Noah Exclusive

In 2014, Trevor Noah was just a well-known stand-up comedian with a recurring role as a contributor on one of the biggest talk shows in the USA. Now at 33 years old, Noah is taking on the Big Apple in a big way. His path from apartheid South Africa to the anchor chair of The Daily Show is the stuff of dreams. With a best-selling book already in the bag, sold-out shows around the world and multiple international awards, Carte Blanche takes you behind the scenes into the New York life of South Africa’s favourite export.

Producer: Diana Lucas

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender

