For 15 years, desperate Transnet pensioners have been calling for pension increases they could actually live on. By 2013 it had culminated in the country’s largest class action lawsuit, but five years later, the case is yet to be heard. Meanwhile, thousands of pensioners are living below the poverty line with some couples so destitute they’re forced to take turns to eat. Despite protests, court cases and parliamentary recommendations, nothing has changed. Carte Blanche asks: why is nobody paying attention to the plight of these pensioners?