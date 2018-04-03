Public healthcare in South Africa is approaching crisis levels. Hospitals are underfunded and overcrowded and there is a chronic shortage of doctors and nurses. Township ER profiles five doctors, from five different cultures, on call at Ngwelezana hospital in KwaZulu-Natal. Over a 30-hour shift, they treat everything, from routine appendicitis to life-threatening gunshot wounds. Showcasing the dedication and expertise of these men and women, Township ER presents an unfiltered picture of the challenges facing South Africa’s doctors today.

Producer: Francois Wahl

