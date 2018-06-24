Time-to-crime and Gun Trafficking

Time-to-crime is a widely used method of determining whether guns were trafficked. It is a measurement of the span of time that elapsed between the point at which a gun was first bought at a gun store and the point at which it was recovered by law enforcement. A gun with a short time-to-crime—anything less than two or three years—is a strong indication that the buyer intended to divert the weapon for criminal use.

Time-to-crime was one of the many tools that the Conflict Awareness Project (CAP) relied upon to build evidence against the key players behind South Africa’s escalating rhino poaching crisis. CAP’s three-year-long investigation found that a highly organised criminal network funneled high-calibre hunting rifles from Europe to Mozambique, then distributed them among rhino poachers operating across the border in the Kruger National Park. These rifles became a game-changer, enabling the rhino syndicates to churn out more horn than at any time in recent memory.

Using various types of records, CAP was able to piece together the movements of dozens of these high-calibre rifles and found that their time-to-crime was often mere months. That is a remarkably short period. For context, compare it to the average time-to-crime of a gun recovered in the United States, which in 2016 was nearly 10 years.