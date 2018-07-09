From violent bursts of anger, attacks on family members and serious destruction to property, living with a “Tik” or crystal methamphetamine addict can be a nightmare, but for any parent, killing your own child is an unthinkable act. For Sedick Abrahams however it became a reality when he stabbed his Tik addicted son to death during an altercation. His son Clinton had been using the drug for over a decade – which often triggered dangerous spikes of aggression towards his family. As one of the most addictive drugs in the world, it is tearing families apart and Abrahams isn’t the only parent who’s resorted to killing their child. Carte Blanche explores how this drug continues to destroy communities.

Producer: Michael Duffet

Presenter: Claire Mawisa