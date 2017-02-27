Three Parents. One Baby.

Leigh Syndrome is a fatal disorder that affects the developing nervous system in foetuses. This, and other diseases with their origin in the genome often mean a short and difficult life for babies born with the genes that cause them. But remarkable advances in the science of genetic medicine have presented a solution never seen before. By incorporating the healthy DNA from a donor – who becomes a third genetic parent – this controversial technique allows parents carrying rare genetic mutations to have healthy babies and remove undesired genes. The technique has already resulted in the birth of a healthy baby boy. Carte Blanche meets the doctor who has pioneered this remarkable medical breakthrough.

Producer: Eugene Botha

Presenter: Claire Mawisa