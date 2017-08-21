DStv Network

The Threat to Great White Sharks

21 August 2017, 10:07

Shark cage diving is a multi-million rand industry, bringing international tourists to the shores of Gansbaai, but for months, not a single Great White Shark could be spotted. Instead, the carcasses of four Great Whites washed ashore. Tourism waned and businesses battled to survive. Why did the sharks disappear? Carte Blanche investigates.
Producer: Annalise Lubbe
Presenter: John Webb