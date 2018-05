Combining aquaculture and hydroponic farming methods, aquaponics farming is breaking new ground in agriculture. It is a difficult and complex undertaking for even the most experienced farmers, but 16-year-old scholar, Rikalize Reinecke still manages to operate one of the largest aquaponics farms in the country. Carte Blanche meets this extraordinary entrepreneur.

Producer: Annalise Lubbe

Presenter: Claire Mawisa