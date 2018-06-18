Organised crime and corruption is rampant in South Africa and the Hawks, tasked with targeting criminal syndicates and investigating economic crimes, have been accused of being ineffective. Now with a doctorate in law and more than three decades of service in the police force, General Godfrey Lebeya has been appointed as head of this elite crime-fighting unit. Can the man who was once in the running for the position of Public Protector clean up the rot in one of the most crucial departments of the criminal justice system?

Producer: Este de Klerk

Presenter: Derek Watts

Researcher: Siniketiwe Hlanze