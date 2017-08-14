The Gift of Transplant

Transplants for the treatment of end-stage organ failure are one of the major medical advances of the last 50 years. In South Africa over 4000 adults and children are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, but only a few hundred operations are performed every year. Despite this major hurdle, organ donation and transplantation has giving three South African children the gift of a new life. Carte Blanche explores this complex and emotional process.

Producer: Mart-Marie Faure

Presenter: Derek Watts