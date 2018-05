Lesedi Sekgolo is 16 years old and has Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects the bones, while Arabella van Rooyen is just six years old with Nephroblastoma, a cancer of the kidneys. Yet these young children remain hopeful despite the challenging odds. So why do some people find and sustain hope during difficult circumstances, while others do not? Now after years of studying the recovery of his patients, US oncologist Dr Jerome Groopman, may finally have unlocked the answers.