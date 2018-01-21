We all know the frustrations that come with unsolicited telemarketing calls. Your phone rings, you’re busy but you answer, only to be met with someone trying to sell something. Or, as in more recent incidents, a robotic recording begins to play. It’s annoying and at time, even invasive. How did they get your number and do they have the right to simply use your information to sell to you?

The Law

According to the Consumer Protection Act of 2008, you have the right to “restrict unwanted direct marketing” on the basis of protecting your privacy. While it’s not illegal for marketers to contact you, they are not allowed to contact you again should you request them to stop calling you.

Section 11: To facilitate the realisation of each consumer’s right to privacy, and to enable consumers to efficiently protect themselves against the activities (direct marketing), a person who has been approached for the purpose of direct marketing may demand during or within a reasonable time after that communication that the person responsible for initiation of the the communication desist from initiating any further communication.

Furthermore, the Act also ensures direct marketers are only allowed to contact you during reasonable hours. Should a telemarketer phone you at night, you can report the company to the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA). You can also report any harassment or unfair treatment to the association.

Unfortunately, the Protection of Personal Information Act of 2013, which promotes the protection of your information by both public and private organisations, has not been made effective just yet. But once the Act comes into play, consumers will have to give clear consent that they agree to be contacted by marketers.

The Act also makes provision for “Automatic Calling Machines” in which recorded sales messages are used instead of an actual person.

What You Can Do

For now, there’s not much you can do to keep telemarketers at bay. The simplest option is to tell the marketer to remove your name and number from their call list and hope they do just that.

However, if you’re being inundated with countless calls every day, you can register to opt out. In an attempt to assist consumers in taking back some control, the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa has created an opt-out database. By registering on the database (at no cost), you will no longer be contacted by members of the DMASA. Sadly, this does not prevent other non-member marketers from contacting you.

Another possible solution to cold calls comes in the form of various mobile applications that help to manage and block any numbers listed as unsolicited marketers. Note that these apps often require access to your contacts and it’s not clearly stipulated what these apps do with that contact information.

Sources: DMASA, Government Gazette