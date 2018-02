Last week yet another hiker was robbed, stabbed and killed in the Table Mountain reserve, while recently a group of 9 hikers were mugged at knifepoint. Regular visitors are up in arms, saying their security and that of tourists should be ensured. Carte Blanche asks: why has very little been done about the safety of visitors at one of Cape Town’s prime tourist attractions?

Producer: Annalise Lubbe

Presenter: Claire Mawisa