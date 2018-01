When you go into a hospital healthy and end up severely ill with an antibiotic resistant superbug, who should be held responsible? These so-called superbugs are spreading across South African hospitals at an alarming rate, increasing infections. Carte Blanche investigates how these bacteria are managing to thrive in private hospital theatres and what forms of prevention are out there for patients.

Producer: Sasha Schwendenwein

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender

Researcher: Laura Byrne