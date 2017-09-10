Support Sunflower Day

The Sunflower Fund educates and registers stem cell donors. They fundraise to cover the recruitment costs to grow a healthy, effective, ethnically diverse South African Bone Marrow Registry of committed donors. They also play an active role in the process of saving lives through blood stem cell transplants.

The Sunflower Fund is committed to giving hope of life to adults and children in need of a blood stem cell transplant.

This year the fund celebrates its Sunflower Day on Friday 15 September. Show your support for those with serious blood disorders like leukaemia and contribute towards saving lives. Just R25 buys you the Sunflower Day TOPE (tube of hope) – multifunctional head gear, worn as a headband or scarf .

Last year the fund sold over 155,000 TOPES and recruited 1,488 new blood stem cell donors onto the South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR). This year they’re aiming to beat that record by selling 200,000 TOPES.

You can purchase your TOPE from Pick ‘n Pay, Round Table and the online shop, Zando.

Funds raised go towards paying for the expensive tissue typing (DNA) tests needed when new stem cell donors to join the South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR). It’s all about saving lives.

For more information on Sunflower Day or becoming a stem cell donor, call their toll free line on 0800 12 10 82 or visit www.sunflowerfund.org.za