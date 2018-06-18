No job, no work permit and no money to return home – that’s the nightmare facing 50 South African youths stuck in China. The group, who were individually hired by a dubious recruitment agency to teach English in the East, are now the subject of a criminal investigation after their passports were confiscated because they didn’t have legitimate visas. Their parents are desperate to get them home, but not even the South African Embassy seems to be able to help. Carte Blanche investigates.​​

Producer: Graham Coetzer

Presenter: Derek Watts