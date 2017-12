It was supposed to be the adventure of a lifetime – the ultimate motorcycle ride across Africa. Instead, it turned into almost 6 years of hell at the hands of al-Qaeda. Kidnapped, chained and constantly fearing for his life, Stephen McGown clung to the hope of being reunited with his family and was finally released in August. In his first in-depth television interview, he opens up to Carte Blanche about his terrifying ordeal.

Producer: Mart-Marie Faure

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender