STATS: South Africa’s Porn Habits

It’s something many don’t talk about openly – porn. But when looking at the most recent statistics released by the world’s largest free porn site, it’s clear that society, and South Africans specifically, are a lot more open to porn than most would admit.

In fact, the interest in online porn has grown so much in recent years that South Africa has, for the first time, joined the list of top 20 porn-viewing countries in the world.

GOING MOBILE

While South Africa still has a way to go in terms of its world ranking, it does however take the crown for the most mobile devices being used to watch online porn. Although some South Africans still prefer their desktops, mobile phones are by far the favourite device to access porn.

Meanwhile, South African women are also staking claim to the online porn world, with a solid 33% of women getting their online porn fix on a daily basis.

THE SEARCH

The recently released statistics also show an interesting few trends making their way into the online audience. From Virtual Reality (VR) headsets becoming more common in various parts of the world, the data shows how searches for VR-based porn content has spiked by over 300%. Meanwhile, the VR searches jumped by 532% in South Africa alone.

Furthermore, the South African audience isn’t much different from the global audience when it comes to their favourite movie character searches.

And which porn stars are being looked up the most online? Surprisingly, the world’s most infamous reality TV star – Kim Kardashian.

Source: Pornhub Insights 2016