Africa’s lions are facing a crisis. Besides a growing human population and increased urbanisation, unsustainable hunting practices and bone trade are taking toll on lions, especially those in South Africa. With as few as around 3 100 wild lions remaining across South Africa, conservationists are urging the Department of Environmental Affairs to take serious action. However, despite having been outspoken against lion hunting since the 1990s, government seems to have taken little action.

Since 2005, there has been a rapid growth in commercial lion breeding and the captive-bred lion hunting industry. In the late 1990s, South Africa had only a few hundred captive-bred lions. Now, almost 20 years later, conservation experts believe there could be as many as 8000 lions and other predators held in more than 200 captive breeding facilities. The majority of these lions are bred for hunting, while a small number of them are used for lion walks and cub petting – popular activities among tourists.

Despite public outcry and pressure from various conservation organisations against captive-bred lion hunting, the industry has managed to grow exponentially in recent years. The Professional Hunters’ Association of South Africa (PHASA) claim captive bred-hunting acts as a buffer for South Africa’s wild lion population. However, conservationists disagree, saying there’s no proof that such practices serve any conservation purpose.

Furthermore, NGOs and conservation experts believe the lion breeding industry is fuelling the poaching concern, with a marked increase in lion poaching and the illegal trading of lion skeletons, teeth and claws (which are used in various traditional medicines in Asia).

Asked by researcher Mike Cadman whether government has done any research into the conservation value of captive lion breeding facilities, and the impact of captive bred hunting, the DEA confirmed it had not undertaken any studies. “The DEA will prioritise research to determine whether the captive breeding of lions has a conservation role and the impact of hunting of captive population on wild lion populations,” the Department responded. “These research activities were identified in the Biodiversity Management Plan for the African lion in South Africa that was published for implementation on 2 December 2015.”