The Health Ombudsman says the State Healthcare System is “in crisis”, the Minister of Health says it’s only “distressed” but doctors on the ground say the situation is so dire that State hospitals are becoming death traps. As healthcare workers at provincial hospitals in Mpumalanga struggle to fulfil their daily duties, patients referred for specialist care at Gauteng’s hospitals suffer distress, neglect and treatment delays due to a lack of equipment. Amid dilapidated infrastructure, a lack of management, rampant corruption and administrative overspending, Carte Blanche investigates the real state of public healthcare.

Producer: Mart-Marie Faure

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli

Researchers: Siniketiwe Hlanze and Sinethemba Nogude