State Capture: it’s the story of one shocking revelation after another, from the Guptas’ private use of Waterkloof Military base for their 200 wedding guests to their infamous R600-million attempt to bribe Mcebisi Jonas to take the job of Finance Minister. Over a year ago, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela released her damning State of Capture Report, implicating the Gupta brothers, as well as their close friends President Jacob Zuma, his son Duduzane and other senior State officials, in the gross misappropriation of public funds. Now, the President has finally appointed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to head up the inquiry Madonsela recommended. As civil society organisations and political parties welcome Zuma’s decision, Carte Blanche analyses the impact of the State Capture Commission Inquiry.

Producer: Nicky Troll

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli

Researcher: Sinethemba Nogude