SONA 2017

14 February 2017, 14:38

With security tight around Parliament this week, President Jacob Zuma’s 8th State of the Nation Address gives South Africans a much anticipated road map into 2017. Carte Blanche asks: is the President’s take on simmering hot-button issues from land redistribution to trade policies, free higher education, the scourge of corruption and more, sufficient to restore confidence and economic growth?

