Situated next to one of the world’s largest mine dumps, Snake Park near Soweto, is a community in distress with an unusually high number of Cerebral Palsy, respiratory diseases and inexplicable deformities in animals. With a growing body of evidence linking toxic dust in mine dumps to various illnesses in nearby communities, it appears environmental issues are to blame for these and other medical conditions. The circumstantial evidence is compelling, but there are still no empirical studies to make conclusive links. Carte Blanche searches for answers.

Producers: Anna-Maria van Niekerk and Sinethemba Nogude

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli