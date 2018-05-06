Wear your slippers all day on 11 May

The Reach For A Dream Foundation has discovered an interesting fact about life-threatening illnesses: a larger percentage of children survive than adults. They feel this is down to how children haven’t learnt what life-threatening means; they live each day as it is given to them. More so, fulfilling these children’s dreams in some way inspires hope and courage in the dreamer and helps them believe that tomorrow is worth fighting for.

National Slipper Day and the Reach for a Dream Foundation are selling a limited stock of slippers. You can show your support and help a child’s dream come true by purchasing a pair as well as wristbands at various stores countrywide.

SLIPPER DAY IS ON 11 MAY 2018

R10 per wristband

From any Pick n Pay, Wimpy or Reach For A Dream branch

To order in bulk you can fill in the form on the Reach for a Dream website.