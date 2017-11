If you want to know what poverty smells like, you have to go down one of Johannesburg’s sewers. It’s not for the faint-hearted, but it’s the life of destitute sewer zama zamas who brave exposure to chemicals, disease and flooding to find hidden treasure like jewellery, flushed down suburban toilets. Carte Blanche joins two expert sewer zama zamas to find out why they do it.

Producer: Sasha Schwendenwein

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli