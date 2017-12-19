Scarred, But Not For Life

Almost six years ago a routine early morning drive to the gym changed the life of Kim McCusker in an instant. After a minor bumper bashing, the taxi driver responsible, refused to give his details to her fiancé. Hoping to assist, Kim approached the taxi, but she never got to his window, because he accelerated, knocked her over, and seconds later she was dragged for 780 metres under the vehicle. Carte Blanche tells the remarkable story of her recovery, her will to live, and her family’s love and support that made it all possible.

Producer: Joy Summers

Presenter: Derek Watts