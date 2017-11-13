Saving Pangolins

It’s a cute, nocturnal and scaly creature, but few people will ever see one. The pangolin is the most trafficked mammal in the world, fetching up to R150 000 each on the black market. Across Africa, over a million have been removed from the wild over the last decade and South Africa is at the centre of the illegal trade. Carte Blanche goes undercover to infiltrate a dangerous syndicate of smugglers and stop them in their tracks.

Producer: Graham Coetzer

Presenter: Claire Mawisa

Researcher: Sasha Schwendenwein



Read the guest blog by Nicci Wright (Executive Director: African Pangolin Working Group) – Kuru’s Story: Saving a Pangolin.