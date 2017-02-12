What can the average person do to try and keep taps flowing?
We have 20 ways that you, your family and friends can save water – if you aren’t already.
The Western Cape is experiencing serious water shortages, so any rules applied in those areas would supersede these more general water saving practices.
Click here for a printable version of this infographic:
20 Easy Ways to Save Water
Make sure you’re taking steps to save water wherever you can.
EXTREME DROUGHT SITUATIONS
In severe water shortage cases, there are a number of things you can do to make things more bearable:
- Manage your fluid intake. While you need to cut back on water usage, you must never ration your daily drinking water.
- Buy electrolyte-enhanced liquids (like Powerade and Energade) if drinking water isn’t available.
- Use waterless hand sanitiser, dry shampoo and conditioner and have a sponge bath over a bucket or basin.
DID YOU KNOW?
- Closing taps properly saves up to 900 litres per month.
- Turning the tap off when washing hands, face, brushing teeth and shaving saves up to 20 litres per month.
- Fixing leaking toilets saves up to 22,000 litres per month.
- Using a bucket, not a hose, to wash your car saves up to 300 litres per wash.
REPORT WATER LOSS
Report significant water loss: burst pipes, faulty meters, overflowing sewers, open hydrants and other leaks.
Cape Town
Website: www.capetown.gov.za
Tel: 0860 103 089 (choose option 2: water-related faults)
SMS: 31373 (max of 160 characters)
Email: waterTOC@capetown.gov.za
Johannesburg:
Website: www.johannesburgwater.co.za
Telephone | +2711 688 1400
SMS Line | +2782 653 2143
Tip-offs Anonymous | +2780 000 2587
Email | customer@jwater.co.za
Durban
Website: www1.durban.gov.za
Tel: 080 13 13 013
Be sure to provide your water provider with the following information:
- The area and street.
- House number nearest the reported leak.
- Leak description.
- Your contact number.
For more ways to report water leaks, click here.