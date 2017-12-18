SA’s Sheep Shearing Champions

The sporting rivalry between South Africa, New Zealand and Australia is legendary but there’s one sport in which South Africa is the undisputed World Champion – blade sheep shearing. Recently 400 competitors from 31 nations battled it out in the International Sheep Shearing Championships and once again, South Africa came out tops. It’s a physically demanding sport but for titleholder Mayenzeke Shweni, sheep shearing is more than just a game. Carte Blanche meets a winner, who’s a cut above the rest.

Producer: Carol Albertyn Christie

Presenter: Claire Mawisa