Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Elon Musk – these are just some of the great names who have shaken up tech industries. Now 16-year-old South African whizz-kid, Brandon Kynoch, could be the next game-changer. Within 24 hours of its launch, Torus., a digital mobile game that he designed and created, achieved one hundred thousand downloads on the Apple app store across the world – a huge achievement in the gaming world – especially for a teenager. Carte Blanche meets this gaming prodigy.

Producer: Sophia Phirippides

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli