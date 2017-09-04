The sardine shoal migrating along the KZN coast was once described as the greatest on earth, resulting in the legendary annual sardine run. But stocks have drastically plummeted and over the past two years, fishermen have netted almost nothing. Carte Blanche asks: what’s happened to our sardines?
Producer: Liz Fish
Presenter: Derek Watts
Sardine Run
