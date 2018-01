Barkly East at the foot of the Maluti mountains in the Eastern Cape, is about as far as you can get from the famous ski resorts of the world and these slopes only have snow for 3 months of the year. Yet from this small town, a young man has emerged who has actually qualified for the winter Olympics next month in South Korea. Carte Blanche goes skiing with 22-year-old Sive Speelman.

Producer: Sasha Schwendenwein

Presenter: Derek Watts