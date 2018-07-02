Outside the British Royal family, being a Duke or Duchess is at the very top of the British aristocratic pyramid and it’s a title that South African Bruce Murray could never have imagined. But the businessman, who runs a humble rubber stamp business in Louis Trichardt, now finds himself at the head of the only private army in Europe, and the 12th Duke of Atholl. With his historic seat at Blair Castle in the Scottish Highlands, Murray sits comfortably amongst the UK’s upper crust.

Producer: John Webb

Presenter: John Webb