Incidents of large rocks being thrown at moving vehicles on South Africa’s highways have made headlines yet again. Peaking in December 2017, there have been several incidents of rock throwing on KZN and Gauteng roads, some of them fatal.

Following growing concern from the public, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police provided drivers with a few easy-to-remember tips on staying safe on freeways.

If at all possible, avoid driving at night as most of the incidents happen after dark.

Try and have someone in the car with you. Not only can they keep an eye out for possible dangers, but they can also call for help should something happen to you.

Don’t speed. Ensure you drive at a speed that will allow you to react in time and safely evade any obstruction or danger on the road.

Stick to the roads you know.

Pay attention to your surroundings while driving. If you notice anything suspicious on a bridge, change lanes if and when it is safe to do so.

Keep your phone with you in the car and ensure you have basic emergency numbers on hand. Nationwide Emergency Response: 10111 Cellphone Emergency Number: 112 (no charge) Ambulance Response: 10177

When driving, inform your family, friends or colleagues on the route you intend to take. Should you not arrive at your destination, people will have a better idea of where to start looking.

Should you hit a rock or other object placed in the road, don’t stop. Keep driving and head to the nearest safe place. In such situations you may have to sacrifice your vehicle’s condition for your safety. Maintain a safe speed.

If your car windscreen gets shattered by a rock and you can still see the road ahead of you, don’t stop.

Also remember to report any suspicious activity on the roads to your local police.

Source: EMPD