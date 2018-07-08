Response: Justin Lineveldt (Melrose Arch Auto Salesman)

From: Justin Lineveldt

Date: Monday, 02 July 2018 at 12:47

To: Kate Barry

Subject: Statement

Good day Kate.

As per our telephonic conversation , I have consulted my attorney and have been advised to decline your interview at this stage due to the following points as addressed in my statement below.

All clients in question were referred to me through various spotters of QSG , well aware of the workings of the company in question.

I did work for BMW and do receive referrals through various channels and clientell , so I then serviced these clients as I would any other client .

Clients did request a deal to be done where they could get all money available in the new vehicle purchased pay out to them , deal was then structured on that basis with a refund being payed back to them.

As discussed when it comes to finance , finance is done at the banks , not at dealer level.

I do email an application with requirements to each and every client for the simple reason to know once it has been sent back so I can forward it on to the FNI’s in order to track my approvals with the FNI’s at the dealer and to get feedback as quick as possible.

I am not responsible for the finance application for a client as I sell the motor vehicles, each dealer has a FNI ( finance and insurance manager ) to handle submission of finance applications and to deal with the banks to get an outcome.

However I do understand how finance works and can give a brief explanation.

Each deal would have been submitted to the banks as per normal financial practice ( supporting documents attached – 3 months bank statements, Payslip , ID , Drivers license and proof of address )

The bank would then have access to a clients documents , as well as an ITC report which would determine whether a client would be in a position to afford the vehicle or not at their current financial position.

Affordibility as well as pricing on the Vehicle would then be validated by the bank to see if it is in line with what they allow and then whether an approval would be granted or not.

So in a nut shell the dealer or me would not be able to influence the outcome of a clients application as it is done at the banks.

Each client would have signed a finance contract as well as an updated application with the FNI at the dealer , where they would have too received an invoice to insure their new vehicle , as one cant collect a vehicle without insurance for the banks .

So before each and every client collected a new vehicle they would have had access to pricing as well as an invoice , where they then signed a finance contract with no objections to how deal was structured.

I would suggest speaking to the banks and obtaining clients finance contracts to determine what the problem is here as all these so called dodgy deals were approved as per common banking practice with clients well aware of the pricing and numbers as they did sign a bank contract.

In connection with your question to me as to how the scheme worked , I am not in a position to give the facts on this as I worked for BMW selling cars , not the company in question ,this you would have to get from the clients or the people that referred them to me and I was not present in any of their discussions to have the facts as too what was presented to them.

There were never any agreements between BMW or QSG , I was simply servicing their clients with new vehicles as requested by the clients when they contacted me.

Kind regards

Justin