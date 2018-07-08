Response: Hyde Park Auto trading as Melrose Arch Auto

From: Vilela Colleen (Sandton Auto)

Date: Wednesday, 04 July 2018 at 12:01

To: Kate Barry

Subject: Carte Blanche Interview

Dear Kate,

Thank you for your email.

1. At the outset it is important to record that Hyde Park Auto (Pty) Ltd t/a Melrose Arch Auto –

1.1 was not involved in, or affiliated with QSG or its alleged investment scheme;

1.2 did not benefit from any alleged investments made in QSG;

1.3 did not propose the alleged investment scheme to any of its customers;

1.4 had no direct or indirect business or other relationship with QSG.

2. We are accordingly unable to shed any light on how the alleged QSG Ponzi Scheme functioned. It was certainly not “run through” Melrose Arch Auto.

3. It is apparent from information transmitted through the media that–

3.1 we have not been the only victim of the alleged QSG Ponzi Scheme which appears to have affected multiple industries and channels, including vehicle dealerships;

3.2 individuals were encouraged to raise or borrow money not only through the mechanism of vehicle purchases but also from their savings, mortgage bonds and pension funds, to invest in QSG for the promise of unrealistic returns, of up to 100% per annum.

4. It has emerged that one of the mechanisms that QSG used was to encourage prospective investors to purchase new vehicles fully financed by financial institutions, and to take the proceeds of their trade-in vehicle/trade assistance to invest in QSG instead of reducing their indebtedness to the financial institutions.

5. In amplification of the aforegoing and insofar as QSG clients referred to Melrose Arch Auto are concerned, –

5.1 the structure and pricing of the new vehicle as well as the customers’ trade-in vehicle were tailored to the customers’ requirements and agreed to by them;

5.2 Customers’ vehicle financing applications were made to various financial institutions and processed according to their credit rating criteria. Only customers who passed their credit and affordability checks would have received financing. Melrose Arch Auto is not involved in the evaluation and approval process conducted by these financial institutions;

5.3 all reimbursements of vehicle trade-ins/trade assistance were paid into the customer’s nominated accounts on the customer’s instruction. These QSG clients then used these proceeds to invest in QSG, which they did of their own accord and for their own benefit. In this regard, we reiterate that Melrose Arch Auto in no way encouraged or recommended to any person to invest in QSG.

6. In late 2017, BMW South Africa became aware that customers were motivated to purchase new vehicles to raise finance for investment in a highly speculative scheme. They notified all their South African dealers to oppose any such sales.

7. It is now apparent that some of these QSG clients have suffered losses as a result of having invested in QSG. As they have been unsuccessful in recovering their losses from the party responsible, QSG, they now seek to recover such losses from various third parties including Melrose Arch Auto and numerous financial institutions by resorting to the media to place pressure on these third parties, as it is self-evident that there is no legal basis entitling them to pursue such a claim. Melrose Arch Auto denies being liable for such losses, which were sustained as a direct consequence of QSG clients’ reckless investments.

8. Accordingly, any allegations of improper conduct or fraudulent activity are entirely unfounded, and denied in the strongest terms.

9. Hyde Park Auto (Pty) Ltd as a long standing reputable BMW dealer is most concerned at what has transpired, and that certain customers with whom it transacted, have sustained losses following their investment in QSG.

10. Our rights remain reserved at all times and this communication should not be viewed as a waiver of any of our rights including our right to take action for any damages we might suffer arising from any false and defamatory allegations which relate to this matter and emerge from, inter alia, your email or intended publication.

Yours sincerely

BMW Dealership

Hyde Park Auto (Pty) Ltd

Colleen Vilela

Head of PR & Marketing