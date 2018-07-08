Response: BMW Group

From: Alexander Parker

Thanks for getting in touch. To get to your questions:

1. We would like to understand if/how this alleged fraud was perpetrated through a BMW dealership.

Out of our national network of 50 dealerships, our information is that a limited number of customers from one dealership, Melrose Arch Auto, signed separate agreements with QSG Consult. The customers in question signed their Offers to Purchase in their full capacity, and also contracted with QSG Consult directly and without the knowledge of BMW Financial Services or BMW South Africa.

The applications for finance were assessed by BMW Financial Services based on the affordability of the customers. The price of a car is determined between the dealer and the customer. Two of the customers who entered into the QSG Consult scheme referred the matter to the National Credit Regulator, which in both cases ruled in favour of BMW Financial Services. The regulator found that BMW Financial Services operated within the law and found no evidence of reckless lending.

2. How will the matter be resolved?

We are appalled that the QSG Consult matter has affected some of our customers. To the best of our knowledge it was only customers from Melrose Arch Auto who became involved in the scheme. Melrose Arch Auto has since shut down.

We have profound sympathy for anyone who has fallen foul of the apparent collapse of QSG Consult. Our brand has also been tarnished by association with this matter.

We did on several occasions offer to meet BMW South Africa’s and BMW Financial Services’ affected customers on the understanding that they would disclose all documents, including those related to the QSG Consult scheme. All but two have declined. Our offer to engage further with affected customers on this basis remains open.

Upon hearing about the QSG Consult scheme, BMW Financial Services wrote to, and met with, the BMW dealer network to warn dealerships about the apparent scheme and to advise dealers that the scheme was not lawful.

BMW Financial Services and BMW South Africa will co-operate with all law-enforcement agencies. In this regard, we have taken steps to ensure that we comply with the applicable law.

BMW Financial Services and BMW South Africa are separate legal entities to Hyde Park Auto (Pty) Ltd and neither BMW South Africa nor BMW AG had shareholding in either of the Hyde Park Auto dealerships. Neither BMW Financial Services nor BMW South Africa were involved in any alleged arrangements between the dealership and its customers, and any allegations made against BMW South Africa or BMW Financial Services are false, and we consider them to be slanderous and defamatory.

We would like to reiterate that BMW and its subsidiaries are highly committed to good corporate governance. Lawful conduct and fair competition are vital to the long-term business success of the company. They create a basis of trust for our relations with customers and business partners.

You will understand, I hope, that given the sensitivity of the matter, we do not wish to comment further.

As discussed telephonically, we are producing a story regarding the recently reported QSG Ponzi scheme, which has been linked to the alleged defrauding of several BMW customers who bought cars in 2016/2017 through so-called ”dodgy dealership assistance contracts” at BMW Melrose Arch.

As you are no doubt aware these customers claim the vehicles were grossly over-financed, and once the Ponzi scheme was exposed, they struggled to meet the exorbitant monthly repayments. We would like to understand if/how this alleged fraud was perpetrated through a BMW dealership, and how the matter will be resolved.

We would like to interview a representative from BMW South Africa and/or BMW Financial Services on camera on Tuesday the 3rd of July regarding this controversy.

We will require about an hour of your time.

Please let me know what time would be most suitable.

