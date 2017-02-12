How to Report Water Leaks

Water conservation is more important than ever, with drought still keeping parts of the country in its grip. And while you and your family are probably already doing what you can to save water, there’s another major issue that needs to be addressed – water leakages.

According to figures released last year by the Minister of Water Affairs, Nomvula Mokonyane, the country loses just over R7-billion each year due to leaking taps and pipes. He also added that a staggering 25% of South Africa’s water is lost as a result of leakages.

So, what can you do to help fight the so-called war on leaks? Firstly, don’t assume your local municipality is aware of a specific leak – report it anyway. Here’s how:

WESTERN CAPE

City of Cape Town

Telephone | 0860 103 089 (choose option 2, water related faults)

SMS | 31373 (max 160 characters)

Email | watertoc@capetown.gov.za

GAUTENG

Johannesburg

Website | www.johannesburgwater.co.za

Telephone | 0860 562 874

SMS Line | 082 653 2143

Tip–Offs Anonymous | 0800 002 587

Joburg Water | 011 688 1500

Email | customer@jwater.co.za

You can also log a fault on Joburg Water’s website .

Pretoria

Telephone | 012 358 2111 OR 012 427 2111

Email | customercare@tshwane.gov.za

Ekurhuleni

Telephone | 0860 543 0000

You can contact the municipality via Twitter

EASTERN CAPE

Buffalo City

Telephone | 043 705 9234/5

Alternative Number | 086 111 3017

Email | customercare@buffalocity.gov.za

Nelson Mandela Bay

Telephone | 041 506 1911

Email | customercare@mandelametro.gov.za

KWAZULU NATAL

Ethekwini

Water Hotline | 080 131 3013

Telephone | 031 311 1111

SMS | 083 707 3013

Email | eservices@durban.gov.za

FREE STATE

Mangaung

Switchboard | 051 405 8911

Alternative Number | 051 412 4000

Email | enquiry@mangaung.gov.za

LIMPOPO

Polokwane

Telephone |015 290 2376

Alternative Number | 015 290 2000/1/2

MPUMALANGA

Mbombela

Telephone | 086 162 6623

Alternative Number | 013 759 9111

Technical Services (Water) | 013 759 2304

SMS | 32552

Email | customercare@mbombela.gov.za

NORTHERN CAPE

Sol Plaatje

Email | info@solplaatje.org.za

NORTH-WEST

Mahikeng

Telephone | 018 388 9000

Alternative Number | 018 389 0111

Sources: Department Of Water Affairs, Provincial Government